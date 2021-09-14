Deri Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $735,520.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0911 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $735,520.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00121923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00170593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.90 or 1.00367924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.44 or 0.07055501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.20 or 0.00897120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

