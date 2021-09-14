Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRMA stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

