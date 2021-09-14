Dero Price Reaches $17.04 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Dero has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $17.04 or 0.00036749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $183.43 million and $2.46 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.46 or 0.07193961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00385855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.43 or 0.01350689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00121346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.88 or 0.00562498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00493301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00345844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

