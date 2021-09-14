Dero Price Up 34.3% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.04 or 0.00036749 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $183.43 million and $2.46 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.46 or 0.07193961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00385855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.43 or 0.01350689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00121346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.88 or 0.00562498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00493301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00345844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006590 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.