Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.92 ($75.20).

FRA DPW opened at €58.13 ($68.39) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.14. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

