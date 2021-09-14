Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) to “Buy”

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

HPGLY stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $133.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.40.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

