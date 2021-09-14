Deutsche Telekom (DTE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.90 ($21.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.30 ($32.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.17 ($0.20) on Tuesday, hitting €17.52 ($20.61). The stock had a trading volume of 7,170,322 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.04 and its 200-day moving average is €17.20. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.