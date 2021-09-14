Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,230. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

