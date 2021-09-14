Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $92,551.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00009523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $92,551.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.00901074 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.