DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,571 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of DexCom worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $540.43 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $559.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

In other news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total transaction of $8,527,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,076 shares of company stock worth $25,985,459. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

