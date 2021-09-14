dHedge DAO Reaches Market Cap of $17.98 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002229 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $17.98 million and $1.05 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00817441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043991 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,805 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

