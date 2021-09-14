Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Shares of FANG opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

