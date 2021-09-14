DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $40,353.52 on Major Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for about $40,353.52 or 0.86473729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $22.82 million and $138,449.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00120263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00169131 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.95 or 0.99659939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.54 or 0.07029873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00879991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002864 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

