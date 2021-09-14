Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Up 12.8% This Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $598,385.12 and $92.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

