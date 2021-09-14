Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $64.23. 17,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,833,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

