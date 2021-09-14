DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.60

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 66.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $463.04 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.86 or 0.00431435 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $521.78 or 0.01120771 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 636% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

