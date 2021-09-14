DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will report $243.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,539.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

