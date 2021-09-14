Digitex (DGTX) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitex has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00144268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00731006 BTC.

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

