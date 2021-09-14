Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 6.5%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s share price dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $177.99 and last traded at $180.47. Approximately 517,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 309,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.