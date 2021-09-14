Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.88. 3,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 18,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 55,974 shares during the last quarter.

