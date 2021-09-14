disBalancer (DDOS) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $148,751.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00120906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00170545 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,592.87 or 0.99857341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.95 or 0.07113141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.36 or 0.00885899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002888 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,684,017 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars.

