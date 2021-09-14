Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Discovery comprises approximately 2.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Discovery worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,155. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

