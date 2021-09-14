DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in DISH Network by 9.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

