DistX Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, DistX has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $15,257.42 and $8,099.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00079344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00120648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00170295 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.54 or 1.00093331 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.45 or 0.07072776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $413.77 or 0.00888842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002895 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

Buying and Selling DistX

