Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 21st (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey’s (NASDAQ:DSEY) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. Diversey had issued 46,153,846 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $692,307,690 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Diversey alerts:

DSEY opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. Diversey’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $893,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $147,207,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $7,355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.