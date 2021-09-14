Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVCR traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 29,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,362. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Diversicare Healthcare Services alerts:

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $111.27 million during the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversicare Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.