DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading 4.7% Higher

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.06 and last traded at $63.85. 62,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,986,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $1,526,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $61,150,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter valued at $3,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.