Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.94

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.94 ($49.34) and traded as low as €41.75 ($49.12). Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €42.05 ($49.47), with a volume of 1,767 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.94 and its 200-day moving average is €41.78.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

