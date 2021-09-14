DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.1% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -315.37 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

