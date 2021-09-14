DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of DocuSign worth $63,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after acquiring an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.1% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

