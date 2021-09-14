DODO Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 1% against the dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $162.47 million and approximately $44.82 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

