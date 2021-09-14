Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.36 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.00389417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,282,808,198 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

