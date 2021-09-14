DOGGY Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00079519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00170502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,493.85 or 0.99689114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.64 or 0.07139194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00886436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,053,250,531 coins.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

