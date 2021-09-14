Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

