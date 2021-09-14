Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,436 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $511.10 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

