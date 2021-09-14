Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,629 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Domtar worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Domtar by 535.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Domtar during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

