Donald Craig Martin Sells 20,000 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 296,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,887. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $97,627,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

