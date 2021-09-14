Donut Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $5,210.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00078821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00122811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00171335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,663.06 or 0.99825926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.56 or 0.07197776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00897951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

