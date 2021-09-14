Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DORM stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $81.55 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

