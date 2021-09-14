DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE DSL opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund were worth $58,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.