DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE:DBL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

