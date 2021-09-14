Dovu 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.64 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and $2.64 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00817441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 712,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.