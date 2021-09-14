Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. 2,215,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

