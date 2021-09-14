DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $70.00 at Craig Hallum

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $224,190,855. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

