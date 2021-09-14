DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 650,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,478. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,014,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,374,509.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock worth $224,190,855. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

