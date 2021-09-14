Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.29

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €75.29 ($88.58) and traded as low as €72.10 ($84.82). Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €72.65 ($85.47), with a volume of 16,661 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.68. The stock has a market cap of $728.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.