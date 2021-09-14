DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Reaches $3.69 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $82,035.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,260.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.24 or 0.01350465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00520097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00338595 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001055 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.