DREP Trading 31.3% Lower This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014462 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.97 or 0.00840319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

