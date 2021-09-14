Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 451.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $499,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 610,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 323,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $557,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

