DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cheuvreux began coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $132.86.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

